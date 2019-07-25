In the 2019 budget, it was stated that: “The government has acquired 200 acres of land in the Eastern Region to build a Film Village,” which will be a multifaceted hub to make movies and offer other modern related services to film making.

Concerning this proposed Film Village, some influential Kumawood stars presented a petition to Parliament on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with the request that a Film Village must be built in Kumasi.

According to citinewsroom.com, Nana Ama McBrown who led the team said “We play a very critical role in the movie industry in Ghana. We have employed more Ghanaians as part of our business … for this reason, we are petitioning Parliament to ensure that the Film Village is set up in the Ashanti Region.”

The report further stated that Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, received the petition on behalf of the leader of Parliament and assured the petitioners that their concerns would be forwarded to the Speaker of Parliament.

Share your thoughts with us, where do you think this Film Village should be built?