Blakk Rasta celebrates wife of 10 years

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Radio personality, Blakk Rasta has shared beautiful pictures of his wife as they mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

In a post the musician shared on Facebook, he praised her and referred to her as the mother of his children, his missing rib, and his companion in prayer.

“10 years of journeying together, loading... my missing rib that has been found... Mother of my children... My prayer partner... The mate in my Trotro... Enjoy life,” he shared on February 9, 2023.

His wife, whose name he withheld, was dressed in a simple but elegant African fabric, which she complemented with a kinky hair extension and a lovely smile.

Blakk Rasta’s post celebrating his beautiful wife has gathered a lot of reactions from his followers who are now seeing his better half for the very first time.

Ras Malikin said: Rasta you know road paaa ooo Bigup Michael Kwabena Domfeh said: Happy birthday to her and I wish her all the best in Life!

Paa Kwasi Flames said: Rasta u got taste .... happy birthday to our queen mother Kwabena Owusu-Sekyere said: Now I understand. You can do all the talking.... Happy birthday to the Queen!

Awale Gh said: Rasta is trolling Nana Aba

Reggy Zippy said: Eeii Mr Blakk Rasta, I never see Rastaman wey get taste like you oh, . Your better half is very beautiful and elegant. Please how do you manage to focus on your meditation and several tv and radio show productions? KUKUSHIWO NIMU.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
