Catherine-Jidula isn’t camera shy – at least, she is a daughter of a celebrity – so she came out in full glamour for her third birthday celebration.

On Wednesday, December 30, CJ – as her father affectionately calls her – shared some heart-melting photos on her Instagram page to mark her birthday.

She shared five new photos, rocking a wine gown, a crown and Gucci shoes, and captioned: “It’s my birthdaaaaaaayyyyyy.”

She received hundreds of wishes from her fans on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday princess. You’ve brought so much love into our lives. I hope it call comes back to you when you grow up and have your own family” a fan wrote.

Stonebwoy described her as ‘born great and born winner’, adding that ‘the world awaits your greatness.’ He also said to her: “no weapon fashioned against you shall triumph”.

He shared a photo gallery of her on his Instagram with the caption: “It’s Your Birthday Princess..@jidulaxii Just As Your Name Implies…No Weapon Fashioned Against You Shall Triumph. Born Great, Born Winner, The world Awaits Your Greatness..- omne trium perfectum.”

Louisa, on the other hand, revealed that a dictionary is needed sometimes to understand CJ – implying that she is brilliant or eloquent.

She shared a rare photo with her and captioned: “Happy birthday to my C-Mama! Oh how time flies!!It feels like just yesterday when I had this little angel. Everyone was worried about how little she was when she was born, but now look at her!! Sometimes we need a dictionary to understand her big English. God bless you my baby . Keep lighting up our lives. We love you sooo much!”

Happy birthday from all of us at Pulse Ghana to the adorable CJ.