This opulent property stands as a breathtaking testament to luxury, inspired by the timeless grandeur of Versace himself. Nana Cheddar spared no expense, investing over $2 million to adorn the interior with the most exquisite and lavish items money can buy.
Inside Cheddar's $7m Versace inspired house, one of the world’s luxurious buildings
Ghanaian millionaire, has secured an extraordinary $7 million mansion in the prestigious Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.
One of the mansion's most captivating features is the remarkable mirror television, a true masterpiece valued at an astonishing $20,000.
As connoisseurs of the finest tastes, Nana Cheddar has curated an $80,000 customized champagne collection, showcasing the rarest and most exclusive bottles from around the world.
Nana Cheddar's vision is clear - he intends for his mansion to be the talk of Bel-Air, a place where luxury and extravagance know no bounds.
