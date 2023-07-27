ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Cheddar's $7m Versace inspired house, one of the world’s luxurious buildings

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian millionaire, has secured an extraordinary $7 million mansion in the prestigious Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Cheddar mansion in California
Cheddar mansion in California

This opulent property stands as a breathtaking testament to luxury, inspired by the timeless grandeur of Versace himself. Nana Cheddar spared no expense, investing over $2 million to adorn the interior with the most exquisite and lavish items money can buy.

One of the mansion's most captivating features is the remarkable mirror television, a true masterpiece valued at an astonishing $20,000.

As connoisseurs of the finest tastes, Nana Cheddar has curated an $80,000 customized champagne collection, showcasing the rarest and most exclusive bottles from around the world.

Nana Cheddar's vision is clear - he intends for his mansion to be the talk of Bel-Air, a place where luxury and extravagance know no bounds.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
