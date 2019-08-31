Dumelo was in 2017 accused of stealing a V8 vehicle by the Akufo-Addo administration. However, the actor defended himself, saying it was given to him by the Mahama administration.

The state has since retrieved the vehicle from him but many Ghanaians are questioning his credibility after he was elected as parliamentary candidate in the Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

In a recent interview, the Ghanaian actor revealed that he has personally told the ex-British envoy to stop making jokes about the V8.

“Jon Benjamin is my friend and his tweets about me are jokes. Though I’m not bothered but I have told him to cut such jokes because they are too expensive”

Prior to being a parliamentary candidate, Dumelo tolerated Bejamin's V8 jokes mainly on Twitter.

And when he won the parliamentary primaries, the ex-British envoy Twitter: “@johndumelo1 ayekooo paaaa for your nomination, the first step on a long political journey to becoming Ghana’s President – some time around the year 20V8.”