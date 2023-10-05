D Black broken as he loses big brother

D Black disclosed that he has 9 siblings. "Terrible day for me. Just lost one of my big brothers. 10 of us, 1 gone too soon," he tweeted.

The post has since been attracting condolences from his fans and colleagues in the Ghanaian showbiz industry.

D Black whose real name is Desmond Kwesi Blackmore is also well well-established business man. The rapper owns eleven companies that he manages which includes his record label among others.

According to D Black's tales, he didn't build his businesses and career on a silver platter. The first thing he started doing even before venturing into the music industry was advertising and marketing, adding that it helped him get money to invest in his music.