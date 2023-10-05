ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

D Black broken as he loses big brother

Selorm Tali

D Black has been hit with tragic news that has left him in tears and broken.

D Black
D Black

The Ghanaian rapper is bereaved and he broke the news to his followers on social media. Via a post he shared yesterday, D Black revealed he has lost one of his senior brothers. According to the 'Vera' rapper, he has had a terrible day.

Recommended articles

D Black disclosed that he has 9 siblings. "Terrible day for me. Just lost one of my big brothers. 10 of us, 1 gone too soon," he tweeted.

D-Black
D-Black Pulse Ghana

The post has since been attracting condolences from his fans and colleagues in the Ghanaian showbiz industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

D Black whose real name is Desmond Kwesi Blackmore is also well well-established business man. The rapper owns eleven companies that he manages which includes his record label among others.

According to D Black's tales, he didn't build his businesses and career on a silver platter. The first thing he started doing even before venturing into the music industry was advertising and marketing, adding that it helped him get money to invest in his music.

He further revealed that he started a record label after he opened a company called Black Avenue Works. He said; “When I invested in music, I started a record label, “Black Avenue Musik”. So it was myself, Joey B, DJ Breezy, and that’s how I started that company.”

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abena Korkor and Medikal share kiss at Medikal's album listening party

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Black Sherif

Black Sherif wins first BET Award for 'Best International Flow' at 2023 Hip-Hop Awards

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

Kuami-Eugene and Mr-Drew

Mr. Drew drops hilarious subtle reaction to Kuami Eugene’s claim of writing 80% of 'Case’