The Ghanaian rapper is bereaved and he broke the news to his followers on social media. Via a post he shared yesterday, D Black revealed he has lost one of his senior brothers. According to the 'Vera' rapper, he has had a terrible day.
D Black broken as he loses big brother
D Black has been hit with tragic news that has left him in tears and broken.
D Black disclosed that he has 9 siblings. "Terrible day for me. Just lost one of my big brothers. 10 of us, 1 gone too soon," he tweeted.
The post has since been attracting condolences from his fans and colleagues in the Ghanaian showbiz industry.
D Black whose real name is Desmond Kwesi Blackmore is also well well-established business man. The rapper owns eleven companies that he manages which includes his record label among others.
According to D Black's tales, he didn't build his businesses and career on a silver platter. The first thing he started doing even before venturing into the music industry was advertising and marketing, adding that it helped him get money to invest in his music.
He further revealed that he started a record label after he opened a company called Black Avenue Works. He said; “When I invested in music, I started a record label, “Black Avenue Musik”. So it was myself, Joey B, DJ Breezy, and that’s how I started that company.”
