He explained that in 2014, when the song was released, Castro was disappointed that Charter House had not recognized his hard work.
‘Seihor’ by Castro was a diss song to Charterhouse – D Black reveals
Ghanaian hip-hop artist D Black has revealed that the late Hiplife artist Castro Da Destroyer’s song “Seihor” is a diss song aimed at Charterhouse.
Recommended articles
According to D Black, Castro was particularly upset about not receiving an award at the Charterhouse-hosted Ghana Music Awards.
D Black recalled a conversation where Castro initially wanted to create a diss track targeting Charter House, but D Black suggested they keep things positive.
Eventually, they agreed to turn it into a regular song instead.
“Castro started freestyling on the beat that was ‘Seihor’ but the song was a diss to Charterhouse; that’s Ghana Music awards. Because there was an award that he thought he deserved that he did not win,” he said.
“It was a song with Asamoah Gyan and Kofi Kinaata so he was angry about not winning the award. He asked me to do a song to diss Charterhouse but I told him we should make it normal then he eventually agreed.
"So we changed it from a diss song to a normal song. After we mixed it, Castro called and said this is going to be my first single and I will drop it on my birthday. Then it all got released around the same period,” D- Black narrated in an interview with Okay FM.
So, in essence, Castro’s “Seihor” began as a diss song but ended up being a regular song.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh