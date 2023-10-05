ADVERTISEMENT
‘Seihor’ by Castro was a diss song to Charterhouse – D Black reveals

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian hip-hop artist D Black has revealed that the late Hiplife artist Castro Da Destroyer’s song “Seihor” is a diss song aimed at Charterhouse.

D-black-and-Castro
He explained that in 2014, when the song was released, Castro was disappointed that Charter House had not recognized his hard work.

According to D Black, Castro was particularly upset about not receiving an award at the Charterhouse-hosted Ghana Music Awards.

D Black recalled a conversation where Castro initially wanted to create a diss track targeting Charter House, but D Black suggested they keep things positive.

Eventually, they agreed to turn it into a regular song instead.

“Castro started freestyling on the beat that was ‘Seihor’ but the song was a diss to Charterhouse; that’s Ghana Music awards. Because there was an award that he thought he deserved that he did not win,” he said.

“It was a song with Asamoah Gyan and Kofi Kinaata so he was angry about not winning the award. He asked me to do a song to diss Charterhouse but I told him we should make it normal then he eventually agreed.

"So we changed it from a diss song to a normal song. After we mixed it, Castro called and said this is going to be my first single and I will drop it on my birthday. Then it all got released around the same period,” D- Black narrated in an interview with Okay FM.

So, in essence, Castro’s “Seihor” began as a diss song but ended up being a regular song.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
