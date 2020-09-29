The Ghanaian highlife legend is marking his birthday today and that has seen social showering him with best wishes and tributes for his remarkable contribution to Ghana's music industry with his artistry.

Daddy Lumba

Adding her voice to the many well wishes being poured on the 'Doctor Panee' singer, Eazzy has suggested that Ghana must have a holiday to celebrate him. The 'Odo' singer has added that Daddy Lumba is the greatest of all time in Ghana music.

"Daddy Lumba is the GOAT of Ghana Music! We should have a holiday in celebration of him every year," she tweeted and in another post, she disclosed that Daddy Lumba's 'Poison' album is the first cassette she has bought.

So far, fans seem to be on the same page with Eazzy over her proposal as some even add that the "Aben Wo Aha" is a GOAT on the world stage too. See the tweets below and tell us what you think too.