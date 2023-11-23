Dancing is lucrative, we are making money - Afronita

Afronita highlighted a noticeable trend where other dancers are even making the transition to Afrodance due to its profitability.

During an interview on TV3, Afronita was asked about the financial aspects of being a professional dancer, and she confidently asserted, "We've earned a significant income from dance. I mean, dance is highly lucrative."

Envisioning a promising future for dance in Ghana and Africa, she pointed out the growing interest in Afrodance, with individuals from diverse backgrounds embracing this artistic form.

Afronita sees this shift as a positive indicator for the future of dance, stating, "The outlook for dance in Ghana and even in Africa is very promising because now everyone is embracing Afro. Every single person wants to try Afro-dance. People who were dedicated to ballet are now transitioning to Afro. Those who were into Hip-Hop now aspire to learn Afro. It's a new wave, and it represents the future."

Afronita also emphasized the global impact of African dancers, including herself, on the international dance community. She expressed pride in Ghana's significant role, noting that individuals from European and Asian countries come to Ghana to learn dance, highlighting the extensive influence and cultural contribution of Ghanaian dance.