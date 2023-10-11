ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Stop circulating old pictures' - Davido reacts to news of welcoming twins

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian music sensation, Davido, has recently found himself at the center of widespread speculation as numerous news outlets claimed that he and his wife, Chioma, have welcomed twins.

Davido and Chioma
Davido and Chioma

While the musician himself neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, he did urge his fans to refrain from sharing his old photos and videos as a means to validate the news.

Recommended articles

A particular video that circulated on social media showed Davido sleeping beside Chioma on a hospital bed following her delivery, and it swiftly went viral.

This led many fans to believe that the couple had indeed welcomed twins, and they began offering their heartfelt congratulations.

Davido
Davido Davido Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

However, Davido was quick to debunk the video, describing it as outdated. Nevertheless, eager fans of the music star have been urging him to confirm the news so they can extend their congratulations appropriately.

This situation is particularly significant given the heartbreaking tragedy that Davido and Chioma faced just last year when they lost their son. The tragic incident involved the drowning of their child in a pool, making any news of new additions to their family especially poignant.

Therefore, the rumor of the arrival of twins is being seen by social media users as something of a miraculous turnaround, and they await official confirmation from Davido to share in the joy with the couple.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

TikTok star Official Starter

Official Starter treats viral market women to an unforgettable safari experience

Black Sherif

Black Sherif wins first BET Award for 'Best International Flow' at 2023 Hip-Hop Awards

Viral Ghanaian Market women dancers from Makola fly for the first time (VIDEO)

Viral Ghanaian Market women dancers from Makola fly for the first time (VIDEO)