'Stop circulating old pictures' - Davido reacts to news of welcoming twins

A particular video that circulated on social media showed Davido sleeping beside Chioma on a hospital bed following her delivery, and it swiftly went viral.

This led many fans to believe that the couple had indeed welcomed twins, and they began offering their heartfelt congratulations.

Davido Pulse Ghana

However, Davido was quick to debunk the video, describing it as outdated. Nevertheless, eager fans of the music star have been urging him to confirm the news so they can extend their congratulations appropriately.

This situation is particularly significant given the heartbreaking tragedy that Davido and Chioma faced just last year when they lost their son. The tragic incident involved the drowning of their child in a pool, making any news of new additions to their family especially poignant.