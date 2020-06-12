The ceremony which was held on Friday, June 12, saw the founder of Despite Media Group, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, his son Kennedy Osei, CEO of Special Ice Company, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson, and other top management members in attendance.

The Neat FM host passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness. Further details around his death is yet to be known.

As tradition demands, the family, friends, co-workers at Despite Media and sympathisers gathered at his home to plan his burial and funeral rites. The funeral date is yet to be communicated.

Kwadwo worked with the Despite Media's Neat FM as a presenter and his eloquence blended with his high sense of humour has seen him turning into one of the best wedding MCs in Ghana, a job which also propelled his fame.

Kwadwo, who hosted Serwaa Amihere's 30th birthday party a few months ago, also hosted Despite son, Kennedy Osei and Tracy’s glamourous wedding in February this year.