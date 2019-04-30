Diana Hopeson graduates with master’s degree in philosophy

The musician and Intellectual Property expert has graduated from the University of Education, Winneba, Ghana with a Masters in Philosophy, which ultimately makes her a Counseling Psychologist.

For her thesis, Mrs Hopeson did research and presented a paper on the ‘Exploration on the Counseling Needs of Performing Artistes in Accra’ – and she attained her marks which culminated in her successful passing of the course.

As a towering figure in the area of Copyright and Intellectual Property, she has also set up a Publishing Company, GHMusic Publishing Company Ltd, with the objectives of establishing and enforcing the subject of publishing in music and other related activities in the entertainment industry in Ghana.

In 2007, she was awarded a National Honors Award by the President of the Republic of Ghana, President John Agyekum Kufuor, for her immense support for the Arts industry.

She also served for four (4) years, as the President of the MUSIGA and was the Chairman of the Interim Management Board of the Copyright Society of Ghana (COSGA) where she was actively involved in policy making and several projects that advanced the course of the music industry in Ghana.

Diana released her debut gospel album, “He Is Lord” in 1991 and went on to release over 10 more albums in a very illustrious span of a music career.