Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, June 21, A Plus indirectly consoled Sarkodie, suggesting that he shouldn't be bothered by the criticism as Ghanaians tend to quickly forget controversies.
Don’t be bothered; they will soon forget - A Plus subtly consoles Sarkodie
Ghanaian entertainment and social critic, A Plus, has offered subtle support to rapper Sarkodie amidst the backlash he has been facing from Ghanaians following actress Yvonne Nelson's revelation that he impregnated her and urged her to terminate the pregnancy in 2010.
A Plus cited various past incidents that garnered significant attention but were eventually forgotten by the public. He mentioned the arrest of fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, the acid threat by Afia Schwarzenegger's ex-husband, and the Charles Adu Boahen story, all of which trended for weeks before fading away from public discourse.
Furthermore, A Plus highlighted the fickleness of Ghanaians, claiming that they would even insult Jesus Christ if he were to visit the country. He humorously remarked, "Few weeks later they will start insulting him on social media; masa fa wo Yesu Yesu no fri hɔ kɔ."
Remaining unperturbed by the insults directed at him, A Plus asserted that he only cares about those who appreciate him for who he truly is. He confidently stated that there is not a single sensible person in Ghana who dislikes him, emphasizing his indifference to pleasing others. "Life is very simple for me ooo. I'm not here to please anyone!!"
A Plus also advised Sarkodie to disregard the negative comments and concentrate on his music career. He expressed certainty that within a span of two weeks or less, Ghanaians would move on and forget about the current controversy. He concluded his statement by stating, "Tweaaa!! When dealing with these people called Ghanaians, be as hard as 4ck! They will forget!!".
Yvonne Nelson's revelation about Sarkodie has sparked outrage among Ghanaians, with many expressing their disappointment in the rapper on social media. However, some individuals have defended Sarkodie, emphasizing that the matter is a personal issue that should be resolved privately.
