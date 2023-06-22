Don’t be bothered; they will soon forget - A Plus subtly consoles Sarkodie

A Plus cited various past incidents that garnered significant attention but were eventually forgotten by the public. He mentioned the arrest of fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, the acid threat by Afia Schwarzenegger's ex-husband, and the Charles Adu Boahen story, all of which trended for weeks before fading away from public discourse.

Furthermore, A Plus highlighted the fickleness of Ghanaians, claiming that they would even insult Jesus Christ if he were to visit the country. He humorously remarked, "Few weeks later they will start insulting him on social media; masa fa wo Yesu Yesu no fri hɔ kɔ."

Remaining unperturbed by the insults directed at him, A Plus asserted that he only cares about those who appreciate him for who he truly is. He confidently stated that there is not a single sensible person in Ghana who dislikes him, emphasizing his indifference to pleasing others. "Life is very simple for me ooo. I'm not here to please anyone!!"

A Plus also advised Sarkodie to disregard the negative comments and concentrate on his music career. He expressed certainty that within a span of two weeks or less, Ghanaians would move on and forget about the current controversy. He concluded his statement by stating, "Tweaaa!! When dealing with these people called Ghanaians, be as hard as 4ck! They will forget!!".