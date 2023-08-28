According to her, taking good care of our teeth and gums can help prevent future issues with a man's ability to have an erection.
Bad oral health causes impotence, visit a dentist now – Dr Louisa warns men
Ghanaian dental surgeon Dr Louisa Satekla, has left any astounded with her research-based claims that men with gum diseases may suffer impotence.
Recommended articles
Dr. Louisa Satekla was recognized as the best dental student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, in 2016.
Dr. Louisa who is also Stonebwoy's wife shared the important findings with her followers on Instagram.
She shared a photo containing a snippet from a medical journal on the topic: Association Between Chronic Periodontal Disease And Erectile Dysfunction: A Case-Control Study. "Did you know that research has shown a link between gum diseases and erectile dysfunction in men? If you have some symptoms such as bleeding gums, loose teeth, receding or swollen gums, you should see a dentist ASAP."
Louisa's post has since drawn a lot of conversations on social media.
Chronic periodontal disease (CPD) generally refers to the common inflammatory disorders of gingivitis and periodontitis that result from the response of a susceptible host to specific mixed infections induced by periodontopathic microorganisms.
Clinically, CPD can not only lead to swollen gums, receding gums and associated tooth hypersensitivity, tooth mobility, impaired mastication, and finally, tooth loss, but also influence the initiation or progression of systemic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), respiratory diseases, diabetes, osteoporosis, impaired recognition function, and obesity.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh