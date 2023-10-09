ADVERTISEMENT
Drake announces break from music to focus on health as he battles 'stomach problems'

Selorm Tali

Award-winning Canadian rapper Drake has announced that he is taking a break from his music career due to heath conditions.

Drake

Just after the release of his new album, 'For All The Dogs', the multi-Grammy winner said that he has had health concerns over the years that he needs time to address. "I probably won't make music for a little bit, I'm gonna be honest," Drake said on his radio show.

The rapper has accordingly postponed several of his upcoming performances following his announcement.

Drake has been accused of sampling other musicians on "For All The Dogs" without asking for permission.Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images Business Insider USA

"I need to focus on my health, first and foremost — and I'll talk about that soon enough," said the Hotline Bling rapper before adding that "Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life, and I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach."

Speaking on his SiriusXM programme, Table For One, he said "I'm going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don't even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little longer."

Drake posted a clip from the radio programme on Instagram, telling his 143 million followers: "See ya when I see ya."

