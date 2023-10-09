Just after the release of his new album, 'For All The Dogs', the multi-Grammy winner said that he has had health concerns over the years that he needs time to address. "I probably won't make music for a little bit, I'm gonna be honest," Drake said on his radio show.
Drake announces break from music to focus on health as he battles 'stomach problems'
Award-winning Canadian rapper Drake has announced that he is taking a break from his music career due to heath conditions.
The rapper has accordingly postponed several of his upcoming performances following his announcement.
"I need to focus on my health, first and foremost — and I'll talk about that soon enough," said the Hotline Bling rapper before adding that "Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life, and I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach."
Speaking on his SiriusXM programme, Table For One, he said "I'm going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don't even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little longer."
Drake posted a clip from the radio programme on Instagram, telling his 143 million followers: "See ya when I see ya."
