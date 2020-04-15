Edem and his management team (VRMG — Volta Regime Music Group) in the early hours of Tuesday, April 14, 2020 donated some relief items Lekma and Police Hospitals in Accra.

The hospital is one of the many health facilities with an isolation centre caring for patients with the corona virus pandemic.

Items donated included varieties of products from Foodtech Ghana Limited, producers of the popular Snappy Snacks for which Edem is a Brand Ambassador. It also included hand sanitizers among other things.

The items donated, according to Edem is to support and encourage the frontline workers (medical personnel) in the fight against the pandemic.

Edem who also runs “Pepper Dem”, a shitor brand with his wife, were busy during the Easter season providing breakfast to some security personnel during the lockdown. Edem hints more of such kind gestures will be replicated in other areas as well by his Team and Foodtech Ghana Limited.

On March 29, 2020, Edem did a virtual concert with live band and used that platform to educate his fans and the public about the pandemic and also highlight safety precautions as well.

Below are some images from the donation at Lekma Hospital.