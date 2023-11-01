In the statement, dated October 31, 2023, which has since become the subject of discussion on social media, revealed that the reason for the cancellation of the concert was because promoters could not meet the luxurious demands and requirements specified by Shatta Wale’s management.
Edem fires shots at Shatta Wale's management regarding cancellation of his concert
Ghanaian rapper, Edem, has expressed his disapproval of a statement issued by Shatta Wale's management, explaining the artist's decision to cancel his upcoming appearance in Wolverhampton.
Recommended articles
“We regret to inform the public that despite best efforts, the promoters have not been able to meet the luxurious demands and requirements specified by Shatta Wale’s management. These demands, while fitting for an artist of his stature, have proven to be logistically and financially challenging for the organization, making it impossible for us to proceed with the event as planned,” a portion of the statement read.
Edem, in response to the statement, took to social media and addressed Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale's manager.
He emphasized that the content of the statement was inappropriate, stating, "Yo @sammyflextv, whoever wrote your press release, should not do so again. It's not fitting for Shatta."
In a subsequent interview with Bryt TV, Edem explained that the statement contained unnecessary paragraphs which could have been rewritten to convey the same reason it sought to do.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh