The Ghanaian rapper is married to Stacey Hotor , a caterer, and it has been six years of their togetherness. The couple who has been blessed with two children, therefore, took to social media to mark their wedding anniversary, which fell on 19th April.

The day also happened to be the rapper’s birthday and that has seen his wife celebrating him with an 18+ romantic message leaving fans wowed on social media and praising the “Toto” rapper for being a real African man.

Sharing a loved up video of them, Stayce wrote “6 years of legally fucking you... been orgasmic... Happy +1 my fav dick @iamedem” and the rapper bursting out with laughter replied, “Madam u are not correct”. See the post below and don’t forget to congratulate Edem for good work done so far as a married.