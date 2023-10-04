I’ll fight for Ghana no matter the country I'm in – Efia Odo vows

The actress has been at the forefront of protests including the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration that was championed by some concerned Ghanaians and celebrities to relay their grievances to President Akufo-Addo with respect to the deplorable state of the Ghanaian economy.

Efia Odo commented after an individual accused her of betraying the protesters following her departure to reside outside of the country for some time after the demonstration.

“Don’t worry I’m going to fight for Ghana, no matter what country I’m in,” Efia Odo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The actress was part and parcel of the host of celebrities who partook in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest that gained much attention in the country due to the police’s handling of the protesters on the first day.