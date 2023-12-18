ADVERTISEMENT
I was depressed and lost my property and kids – Emeka Ike recounts failed marriage

Veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has recounted the loss of his assets and the strain on his relationship with his children following accusations made by his estranged wife, Suzanne Emma.

Emeka Ike and his ex-wife Suzanne Rero Ike
According to the DAILY POST, Emeka Ike and his wife had their marriage dissolved in 2017 by a Lagos Island Customary Court due to constant abuse.

On July 13, 2015, Emma filed a request with the court to end her and the Nollywood actor’s 14-year marriage.

Four children were born into the marriage.

During his appearance as a guest on Hero Daniels’ show Rubbin’ Minds on Channels Television, Ike claimed that he had lost properties worth millions of naira due to accusations of violence against his ex-wife.

He added that since the individuals who were allegedly “bullying” him on social media, he refrained from coming out to address the accusations of domestic abuse against him.

During the interview, the actor who welcomed a child with his new wife in 2019 said that he is ready to return to what he knows how to do best. He is working on a movie titled 'Malika'. According to him, he was able to relate to the movie because of his past marriage experience.

