In his 22nd address to the nation on COVID-19 on Sunday, President Nana Akufo-Addo disclosed that Ghana has detected a new variant of the coronavirus, citing arriving passengers at the airport and infected persons at weddings, end of year office programmes, family get-togethers, and funerals as the cause.

"Recent genomic sequencing undertaken by our scientists have established that some arriving passengers tested positive for new variants of COVID-19," he stated.

He said "these passengers have all been isolated" and "work is ongoing to determine the presence and extent of spread of the new variants in the general population".

He continued: "…detailed investigations of the cases indicate that, apart from arriving passengers at our airport who tested positive, infected persons have recent histories of attending parties, weddings, end of year office programmes, family get-togethers, and funerals. At these gatherings, most of them abandoned the use of the masks, and were engaged in actions that led to them contracting the virus".

Ghana's active cases continue to surge with a current record of 1924 and 352 deaths, according to the Ghana Health Service website.

While the government is making efforts to curb the situation, some celebrities are doing their bits to help the government achieve its goal.

They are doing this by sharing photos wearing face masks and encouraging their followers to follow suit.

Gospel songstress Empress Gifty – who is the wife of NPP’s Hopeson Adorye – shared a new photo on her Instagram today with the caption: “There are promises of God that have your name on them. Don't stop believing because something big will happen 2021. My year of Great Faith. Noko wear your MASK.”

Media personality Berla Mundi shared a new photo with the caption: “#COVID19 case count is increasing by the minute. Yesterday, new active cases stood at 271, today, its 351....Deaths have jumped from 346 to 352. Please wear your mask.”

Gospel musician and preacher Sonnie Badu wrote: “Please mask up ...”

Comedian and actor Bismark the Joke shared a photo with fellow actors, Prince David Osei, Kalybos and General Nketia, and captioned: “COVID 19 fight... Please Wash Your Hands Well With Soap, Use Your Hand Sanitizer And WEAR YOUR MASK. Thank Yo”.