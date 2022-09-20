Empress Gifty enstooled as chief of Igbo community in Ghana

Empress Gifty's new title denotes ambition, independence, strength, reliability, determination and professionalism

The ceremony also commemorated the New Yam Festival and 10th anniversary of the Igbo throne in Ghana.

Presented with a certificate of chieftaincy title by the palace of Eze Ndi Igbo Ghana, the singer revealed she received the honourary title because of her good works and her promotion of Igbo culture in Ghana.

In light of her enstoolment, Gifty Adorye is now Chief Ugo Nma; to wit, ‘Beautiful Eagle’ according to Igbo tradition.

During her acceptance speech also, she declared her readiness to serve and her new identity as an Igbo tribeswoman.

Clad in an emerald green traditional garment with beads around her neck, waist and wrist, the multiple award-winning Gospel music act shared intentions to use her new status to promote unity and togetherness.

The 'Eye Woaa' singer wore her crown with pride as she danced her heart out at her coronation.

"I am more than thrilled to be part of history as the Igbo Community in Ghana marks 10th anniversary on the throne today. This honour by extension would deepen the cultural and economic ties between Ghana and Nigeria. For this reason, I would avail myself for this cause, because we stand gain a lot by working together as Africans. From today, I am one of you. DAAAAAAAAAAALU," Empress wrote in an Instagram post.