The rapper has taken to social media to call out the award organisers over their failure to nominate her despite her efforts, hard work and production of good music under the year in review.
Eno Barony calls out Charterhouse over VGMA snub
Eno Barony has been snubbed in this year's VGMA awards and she is not happy about it.
Eno believes that she deserves a nomination under four categories: Best HipHop Songs, Best Rap Performance, Best Collaboration and Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year.
"I know you are also wondering why this song did not get any nominations. Hmmm #OnlyJah," she captioned a snippet of the music video for 'Don't Judge Me' which features DeeWills, the son of Archbishop Duncan Williams.
She adds that her 2022 track titled 'The Finish Line' which she featured Amerado was also a work of art that shouldn't have been ignored.
"#24thVGMA My songs: -DONT JUDGE ME ft @Deewillslive -THE FINISH LINE ft. @Amerado_Burner is one of the -Best HipHop songs -Best Rap Performance -Best collaboration And I am one of the best -Hiplife/Hiphop artist Of the year under review #ONLYJAH," she tweeted.
Meanwhile, Medikal with 'Scarface', Strongman - 'Goated', Amerado - 'Obiaa Boa', Lyrical Joe - '5th August 6' and Teephlow with '6 Feet' have secured nominations in the 24th VGMA Best Rap Performance category.
Do you think Eno deserved a nomination too?
