ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eno Barony calls out Charterhouse over VGMA snub

Selorm Tali

Eno Barony has been snubbed in this year's VGMA awards and she is not happy about it.

Eno Barony
Eno Barony

The rapper has taken to social media to call out the award organisers over their failure to nominate her despite her efforts, hard work and production of good music under the year in review.

Recommended articles

Eno believes that she deserves a nomination under four categories: Best HipHop Songs, Best Rap Performance, Best Collaboration and Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year.

Eno Barony
Eno Barony Pulse Ghana

"I know you are also wondering why this song did not get any nominations. Hmmm #OnlyJah," she captioned a snippet of the music video for 'Don't Judge Me' which features DeeWills, the son of Archbishop Duncan Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT

She adds that her 2022 track titled 'The Finish Line' which she featured Amerado was also a work of art that shouldn't have been ignored.

"#24thVGMA My songs: -DONT JUDGE ME ft @Deewillslive -THE FINISH LINE ft. @Amerado_Burner is one of the -Best HipHop songs -Best Rap Performance -Best collaboration And I am one of the best -Hiplife/Hiphop artist Of the year under review #ONLYJAH," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Medikal with 'Scarface', Strongman - 'Goated', Amerado - 'Obiaa Boa', Lyrical Joe - '5th August 6' and Teephlow with '6 Feet' have secured nominations in the 24th VGMA Best Rap Performance category.

Do you think Eno deserved a nomination too?

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KKD

GBC confirms taking off KKD from GTV screens; states reasons in press statement

Nana Ama McBrown and Akrobeto

UTV doesn't own her - Akrobeto tackles Despite Media colleagues calling Nana Ama ungrateful

Nana Ama McBrown

I had no contract with UTV, Nana Ama McBrown opens up on why she left UTV [WATCH]

Captain Smart

'Villagers, you are all sick' - Captain Smart fires Despite Media workers over McBrown