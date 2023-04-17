Epixode says he sacked his former manager because he was impersonating him

“Per what our lawyers wrote, there was a sort of impersonation and it was not good for our brand. Because of the kind of work we do, we actually engage with people so I happened to have businesses with people that I didn’t know about as Epixode, I didn’t think it is good for the brand,” he said.

According to Epixode, his team had no knowledge of the unauthorized businesses that were conducted in his name, leading to a breach of trust. Despite this setback, Epixode acknowledges that Exhibit played a positive role in his career.

“because he was handling my social media pages he had had businesses in the name of Epixode which the whole team didn’t know about and it was not looking good as time went on so we all had a very good understanding that we needed to move on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Epixode announced the termination of their agreement on November 11, 2022, through his lawyers. He said that the team as a whole made the decision, not just him.

Ankoma Mensah & Associates, Epixode’s attorneys, penned the statement in November 2022. Ezhitbit would no longer serve as Epixode’s manager, agent, or representative, nor would he be involved with the company’s brand.