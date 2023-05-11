Fabricated stroke rumours nearly got my mom depressed – Kidi gets emotional on TV

KiDi Pulse Ghana

His mother’s phone, KiDi said, was flooded with calls from concerned people and family wanting to know if the rumours were true.

Although he spoke to his mum the day the news broke, the ‘Touch It’ hitmaker said she called him again right after “because she is a mother she’s like ‘what if?’.”

KiDi called that time “one of the toughest moments” in his life stating that he never in a million years imagined someone would “cook up” such a story with no proof whatsoever.

“I think usually when people do these things probably they are orphans and don’t have families because if you think about what myself and my family have to go through with a rumour like this, it was one of the toughest moments,” he said.

“My mum has really suffered…she couldn’t have her phone for two seconds without somebody calling her. A stroke give or take is a life-ending illness, so imagine what my family went through in a time like this. Even my mum whom I spoke to, the morning of the rumour had to call me again…my whole family, from every corner of the world, they were all concerned. So I asked if this person was happy within to cook up this story.”

This comes after the ‘Adiepena’ hitmaker, in February, cancelled his North American tour which was expected to come off in March 2023.

Announcing to his fans why the tour was cancelled, KiDi noted that the decision was inevitable due to some health issues.

This led to speculations about his health with some people spreading rumours that he was suffering from a stroke.

Lynx Entertainment Richie Mensah dismissed rumours calling the claims clickbait.

KiDi returned to social media in April, released a new single titled ‘I Lied’ shortly after with lyrics suggesting he had liver problems.

“If I show you my liver…You go take me to prayer” the song lyrics read.

Meanwhile, KiDi also stated emphatically that he does not have any liver disease as some had suggested.

“First of all, you can see me, I do not have a stroke. It was one of the craziest things I’ve ever heard. I want to state categorically that I do not have a liver disease,” KiDi told Sika Osei.

The singer made his first public appearance at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).