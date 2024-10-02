ADVERTISEMENT
'Fame without money is the worst thing that can happen to you'– Enioluwa

Nigerian influencer and content creator, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, has warned that “fame without money is the worst thing that can happen to you.”

Speaking at the Pulse Influencer Summit 2024, Enioluwa highlighted the dangers of pursuing virality without a clear strategy or financial backing, urging influencers to build brands that attract sustainable business partnerships.

During a panel discussion on the distinction between content creation and influencer marketing, Enioluwa was joined by fellow cast members from the hit Nigerian series All of Us, including Eronini, Tobe Ugeh, Beauty, Soft Made It, and Nimiie.

The panel, moderated by radio and TV personality Olele Salvador, explored understanding content creation, influencer marketing, and challenges in balancing popularity and profitability.

“The eagerness for virality is a problem,” Enioluwa explained. “A lot of people will do desperate things to go viral, such as rolling in gutters, but what kind of branding is that? What brand would want to associate with that?”

Photos from 2024 Pulse Influencer Summit
He added,Fame without money is the worst thing that can happen to you. You don’t want to be popular and poor. You’ll be too embarrassed to take a regular job because everyone knows you. That’s why it’s essential to build a brand that advertisers want to invest in.”

Enioluwa emphasised the importance of treating influencer marketing as a professional career, with a clear purpose and vision.

“This is a job; it’s work. There’s a reason why you dress or present yourself in a certain way. It’s not about waking up and deciding to do something outrageous for attention, like rolling in the gutter. You need a goal.”

He cautioned against those solely chasing viral moments without a strategy, saying, “If you’re just hoping for a viral video to make you famous without any plan, you’ll end up with fame but no money.”

The Pulse Influencer Summit 2024 brought together influencers from various backgrounds, offering them the opportunity to connect with industry leaders and fellow creators.

This year’s summit aimed to inspire influencers to build meaningful brands, develop lasting collaborations, and turn their online presence into long-term success.

