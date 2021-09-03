Fans in shock as Florence Obinim storms Bofowaa's birthday party with huge 'backa' (VIDEO)

The former gospel singer was in the company of her husband, Bishop Obinim, to attend the birthday party of Ciara Antwi Bofowaa, who is the wife of Rev Obofour, the founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel.

Rev Obofour deals Obinim a heavy blow after buying his right-hand pastor Pulse Ghana

In the video seen by pulse.com.gh, the founder of The International God's Way Church arrived at the venue with his wife who was given a VVIP seat at the ceremony after Rev Obofour welcomed them.

Though the scene in the video shows a rare moment the two affluent pastors are meeting face to face after their feud online, Florence Obinim gathered all the attention with what carried behind her.

An Instagram user, @nanaammaagyema commenting on the video above said "eiii Florence has gotten ass ooo" with @el.matik asking that "eiii Na since when did Florence get such a big butt, wow". "Is that Florence Obinim's butt," @afia27 also asked and @bohye_ba_serwaa quizzed "Florence Obinim woto nono".