The wife of Angel Obinim has been living between Ghana and Spain for some years now. However, it has been a while that she has been spotted at any public gathering in Ghana. In a video going viral on social media, Mrs Obinim has spotted at Rev Obofour's home.
Fans in shock as Florence Obinim storms Bofowaa's birthday party with huge 'backa' (VIDEO)
Florence Obinim has shown up in Ghana for the first time in a long time and she has come with a surprise.
The former gospel singer was in the company of her husband, Bishop Obinim, to attend the birthday party of Ciara Antwi Bofowaa, who is the wife of Rev Obofour, the founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel.
In the video seen by pulse.com.gh, the founder of The International God's Way Church arrived at the venue with his wife who was given a VVIP seat at the ceremony after Rev Obofour welcomed them.
Though the scene in the video shows a rare moment the two affluent pastors are meeting face to face after their feud online, Florence Obinim gathered all the attention with what carried behind her.
An Instagram user, @nanaammaagyema commenting on the video above said "eiii Florence has gotten ass ooo" with @el.matik asking that "eiii Na since when did Florence get such a big butt, wow". "Is that Florence Obinim's butt," @afia27 also asked and @bohye_ba_serwaa quizzed "Florence Obinim woto nono".
However, this is not the first time Florence Obinim's 'behind' has become a topic. Hon Kennedy Agyapong descended on her bum a few months ago, claiming that she went under the knife to enhance it. He revealed this in the post below whilst replying to the gospel singer married to Rev Obinim.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh