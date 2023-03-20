Fella knows I'm stubborn but she trusts me - Medikal speaks on collaboration with Sister Derby

Two weeks after the song dropped, the Omo Ada hitmaker has finally put to bed rumors spreading that he has divorced Fella Makafui, hence the audacity to feature Sister Derby.

But the rapper said his wife, Fella Makafui, gave him the green light.

He explained that, unlike the fans, who easily fall prey to clickbaits, Fella Makafui has been aware since day one.

“My wife was cool, and I told her I want to do that. She was like this guy. She knows I am stubborn and I do the right thing. It’s normal with women, but she knows the type of person I am, and I am just doing business,” he explained.

According to Medikal, collaborating with Sister Derby gave him the numbers.

“I mean she is not a bad person or evil, so we only linked up for the music video. The song is Cold and Trophies, and it’s on my Planning and Plotting interlude.”

The song titled ‘Cold & Trophies’ released two weeks ago is in two parts with Medikal performing solo in the first and sharing the stage with Sister Derby in the second.

Sharing a snippet of the track on her Instagram page, Sister Derby wrote “Bestie things.”

Fella Makafui an avid fan of her husband, however, did not publicly acknowledge the collaboration which led many to speculate especially when she shared some posts of herself on the day of the release.

Meanwhile, Medikal said that people put too much meaning into his posts and that of Fella Makafui