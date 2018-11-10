Pulse.com.gh logo
Fella Makafui attacked over shady post on 'maturity'

The actress has been accused of 'snatching' Sister Deborah's boyfriend, Medikal.

"YOLO" actress Fella Makafui has sparked fury on social media after sending a cryptic message to Sister Deborah.

READ MORE: Medikal ‘loves’ Fella Makafui’s shady post on maturity

Sister Deborah, in her last single titled "Kakalika Love", threw shots at Medikal and his alleged new lover Fella Makafui.

Derby described the two as cockroaches and further revealed that Medikal saved Fella’s name as 'carpenter' when they were still dating.

Fella Makafui was quick to respond to her with a cryptic message via Facebook and Instagram saying: "Maturity is the ability to think, speak and act your feelings within the bounds of dignity. The measure of your maturity is how spiritual you become during the midst of your frustrations!!!"

Commenting on Fella's post on Facebook, one fan wrote: "You’re really trying so hard to stay relevant . Let derby have the limelight to hurt a little can you? Using diplomatic pettiness to come at her from all angles like you’ve never been hurt before by a man. Relax enjoy your new man , focus on your businesses and keep your heart still if you can.

Whatever you wished for for her, I wish the same thing for you too. Now go back into hibernation and enjoy your youth!

Another said: "You don’t have respect for yourself meboa?? You think you are annoying us?? You are digging your own break up pit..Nonsense."

"Maturity is when you want to tell God he should’ve created you a frog Instead of a human being Cos you keep jumping from one guy to the other," another user wrote.

READ MORE: Medikal fires back at Sister Deborah

One user also commented: I do like you a lot but spare us your talk of morality and respect after taking your friend's boyfriend..... It's hypocritical of you talking about these values.. It doesn't speak well of you.. Am talking as someone who likes you a lot.... You can reverse this shameful act.

