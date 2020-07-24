John Dumelo, who is contesting for the Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency parliamentary seat in the forthcoming general elections, has been campaigning fervently since the beginning of the year.

He is competing with the incumbent Member of Parliament, Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Though some celebrities have indirectly declared their support for the 36-year-old politician, Fred Nuamah – who is a close friend of Dumelo – has come out publicly to declare his support.

He quoted Isaiah 41:10 for John Dumelo, adding that ‘sometimes the best thing you can do is not think, not wonder, not imagine, not obsess. Just breathe and have faith that everything will work out for the best.’

Nuamah shared a photo of him playing the role of best man at John Dumelo’s wedding with the caption: “@johndumelo1 “Don’t be afraid, for I am with u. Don’t be discouraged for I am ur God. I’ll strengthen u and help u. I will hold u up with my victorious right hand. Amen “Sometimes the best tin u can do is not think, not wonder, not imagine, not obsess. Just breathe and have faith that everytin will work out for the best.” #Godisincontrol my brother I’m behind u....”

