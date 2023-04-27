Fuse ODG signed me to his label for hype; he wasn’t ready to work - Feli Nuna

“At this point I believe Fuse ODG signed me to his label for hype. Just for show. He wasn’t ready to do the work. I really had high hopes. Fuse disappointed me, to be honest,” she tweeted.

According to Feli Nuna, in 2020 after being independent for almost two years she was offered two record deals; “one from an American Record Label based in New York for $135,000 plus incentives; and OFF DA GROUND for no money(but a good percentage of splits of revenue and masters).”

She added that she chose ODG because of her friendship with him and his achievements as an artiste.

“More over I was convinced by the songs we had started recording since 2019.

I believed that with hard work and dedication we were going to make way more than what was offered me in the US deal,” she noted.

Feli also said that she signed to Off Da Ground record label in 2020 to build her brand and make money. However, things did not go the way she wanted.

“Unfortunately my full time career was treated like a part-time hobby. No accountability. Bare minimum effort. After several appeals both personally and officially nothing changed,” the ‘Towel’ singer wrote.

After her two-year contract with ODG ended in 2022, she added she refused to renew it because she was offered “an un-encouraging amount for the production and promotion” of her incoming project ‘Big Girl Pants’.

Feli further explained that the label's dedication and efficiency were minimal, and she deserved more for her hard work. She endured the two-year contract's excruciating term amidst all these challenges, but her patience ran out.

“They were giving me bare minimum. I work too hard. I deserve more,” she stated.

In a recent interview with 3FM, Fuse ODG stated that he did not stop working with Feli, but he felt she could be more patient to grow with his label. He advised that one cannot expect quick results within a year and must be patient while pushing.