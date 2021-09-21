According to some experts, the Ghanaian movie industry has hit an all-time when it comes to the production of new Ghanaian movies and vibrancy in the sector.
'Ghana movie industry failing because of the Ghana government' - Miracle Films
Popular Ghanaian movie producer and director, Samuel Nyamekye, of Miracle Films, says the Ghanaian government is responsible for the suffocating Ghanaian movie industry.
As to why things have gone this way, Samuel Nyamekye says it's because Ghanaian governments show the least respect for the creative arts industry.
Sharing his thoughts on the state of the Ghanaian movie industry with Akoma FM's Tony Best, he said: “the Nigerian movie industry is doing so well because they have a strong backing of the central government but the same cannot be said of Ghana".
“The government doesn’t know the value of the creative industry. Aside from the vast population of Nigeria which is a contributing factor to their growth, the government has pumped huge sums of money into their industry, that’s why Nigeria is far ahead of us,” he added.
