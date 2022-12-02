Ghana vs Uruguay: This is a must-win for us - Fancy Gadam

AFP

The stakes are high this time round, too, though not quite as high as they were in 2010.

Fans and Ghanaian celebrities are hoping that the Black Stars can take their pound of flesh, especially as veteran Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, the chief antagonist in that game, is still involved for his side among them is Ghanaian singer, Fancy Gadam.

The singer who is headed to Qatar to watch the Black Stars' match against Uruguay which comes off on Friday, December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium has predicted a win for the Black Stars.

Fancy Gadam on Friday published a photo that captured him at the airport. The singer has predicted a win for his country and called for prayers ahead of the game.

His tweet dated December 1 read: "Ghana plays against Uruguay Tomorrow. Taking the next flight to Qatar to support my beloved country! Remember Ghana is winning by a lone Goal to Nil. This is a must win for us. Say a prayer."

In what was one of the most controversial moments in World Cup history, Suarez denied Ghana a late winner in the World Cup quarter-final 12 years ago by deliberately handling Dominic Adiyah's shot on the goal line.