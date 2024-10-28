Ghanaian autistic genius lands scholarship to study music at Michigan State University

Sharing the news on his Facebook page, he wrote, "Michigan State University gave me a scholarship to study jazz and classical music at Michigan State University College of Music under their great professors, and I will never, ever forget this experience."
Ghanaian genius autistic 12-year-old Jude has been offered a scholarship to study jazz and classical music at Michigan State University.
Jude Kofie, the 12-year-old son of Ghanaian parents living in Aurora, Colorado, stunned his family one day with an extraordinary talent. His father, Isaiah Kofie, was startled to hear impressive music coming from their basement.
Although an old keyboard was stored there, Isaiah believed no one in the household could play it. Entering the room, he found Jude displaying remarkable skill on the keyboard despite never having learned to play.
To confirm his son’s newfound talent, Isaiah gifted him a larger keyboard to explore his abilities further.
“And boy, could he do,” noted a CBS report, recounting the event from about a year and a half ago. When CBS interviewed him, Jude described his musical ability as “a miracle.”
“You think it’s a miracle?” asked CBS News.
“That’s what I prefer,” Jude responded.
The family was in for a greater surprise when, one day, a grand piano was delivered to their home without explanation. While Jude was elated, his father reacted with astonishment, learning it was a gift, “all for free.”
“Who does that?” he exclaimed to CBS.
They soon discovered the generous benefactor was Bill Magnusson, a piano teacher moved by Jude's story. After seeing a local news piece on Jude’s talent, Bill, aware of the Kofie family’s background and financial challenges, felt compelled to support the young musician’s future. He used his inheritance of $15,000 from his father to purchase the piano for Jude