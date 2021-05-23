Ghanaian women are now unfaithful than the men - Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian blogger, Sammy Kay, during an interview with Kwabena Kwabena asked him about his reportedly failed marriage, allege relationship with Citi FM's Frema Adunyame and rumours of affairs with Ahoufe Patri, to which he answered with his observation.

Frema Ashkar Pulse Ghana

According to the "Adult Music" singer, "if you are in the limelight, it looks like they dump matters on you," adding that "in this country, we don't speak the truth because people see what others do but pretend they haven't seen it".

He continued that "in this world, you sometimes have to save people's reputation, if they don't save yours, you save theirs and pray to God that their real attitude would be exposed one day ... but I can say that I am one of the most faithful men a woman can have".