RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghanaian women are now unfaithful than the men - Kwabena Kwabena

Authors:

Selorm Tali

The perception that men are unfaithful has been common because women this story often but Kwabena Kwabena is changing the narrative.

Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena Kwabena Kwabena Pulse Ghana

According to the Ghanaian musician from his analysis, Ghanaian women are rather unfaithful than men. "Can I tell you something which is the truth in Ghana, in Ghana right now the ladies are unfaithful than the men," he said in the interview.

Recommended articles

Ghanaian blogger, Sammy Kay, during an interview with Kwabena Kwabena asked him about his reportedly failed marriage, allege relationship with Citi FM's Frema Adunyame and rumours of affairs with Ahoufe Patri, to which he answered with his observation.

Frema Ashkar Adunyame
Frema Ashkar Adunyame Frema Ashkar Pulse Ghana

According to the "Adult Music" singer, "if you are in the limelight, it looks like they dump matters on you," adding that "in this country, we don't speak the truth because people see what others do but pretend they haven't seen it".

He continued that "in this world, you sometimes have to save people's reputation, if they don't save yours, you save theirs and pray to God that their real attitude would be exposed one day ... but I can say that I am one of the most faithful men a woman can have".

Kwabena Kwabena emphasized that " every girl I have dated, if she tells you that me I am an unfaithful man, God should deal me" and concluded that "right now we are in a society where girls get away with everything because there's an older man somewhere".

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Shemina Hawa Adam: all you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people [afktravel]