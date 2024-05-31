Ghanaians jubilate as Afronita and Abigail advance to Britain’s Got Talent finals

Their choreography captivated both the audience and the judges, earning them high praise

The duo’s performance showcased their unique talents and creativity, leaving a lasting impression. Their energy and skill were evident as they executed their routine flawlessly.

The audience was thoroughly entertained, and their enthusiastic response accentuated the impact of Afronita and Abigail’s performance.

Afronita and Abigail’s memorable performance has set a high standard for other contestants as the competition progresses. Their success in the finals demonstrates their potential to excel in the grand finale.

Fans and supporters eagerly anticipate their next performance, hoping to see them continue to shine.

Their standout performance during the auditions also earned them a standing ovation about a month ago, quickly going viral and filling Ghanaians with pride and excitement.

Afronita, a dedicated 20-year-old dancer, recently launched her dance academy to mentor aspiring young dancers. Her protege, seven-year-old Abigail Dromo, a deaf dancer, won Talented Kid's season 14 with her exceptional talent.

Their collaboration on Britain’s Got Talent proved successful, receiving four enthusiastic yeses from the judges, with Simon Cowell describing them as one of his favourite auditions of the year.

The duo captivated the audience with their electric performance to Fuse ODG’s ‘Antenna’ and ‘Dangerous Love’ featuring Sean Paul, bringing the vibrant Azonto dance style to the stage.

Their performance not only highlighted their remarkable talent but also showcased the enduring influence of Ghanaian culture on a global platform, cementing their status as rising stars in the world of dance.