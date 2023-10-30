God doesn't do anything for me, he didn't create me - MzBel's son in shocking interview

" I believe through science, human beings were born not created and if human beings were created in the first place, I never got to see God as my father or mother. The only person who cares for me is my mother," he said.

Pulse Ghana

According to Okomfo Black, God doesn't even do anything for him, unlike his mother. "She buys my clothes, she buys my food, she pays my fees. She does everything, God doesn't do anything for me," he said.

In the podcast that has sparked myriad reactions on social media, the singer's son added that he is not Christian as he revealed he is a traditionalist who pours libation.

"This kid has a long way to go in life… May the God Almighty Test him for him to believe there’s a God we serve. I don’t blame him but how he was raised," a social media user wrote with another saying that "he doesn’t believe in God but he believes in his ancestors has he seen them before? Do they also provide for his mum the way he wants to see it? He’s just a follower of his mother’s faith. Many people are Christians because their parents are Christians and they’ve just accepted Christianity without any questions"

Another Instagrammer, @ehyeh_1 said: "So, chipping in something little. I know charity begins at home and clearly he is following in the footsteps of his mother. His mom believes in traditional religion so it is only natural that he believes in what his other believes in. He is a child and still growing so let's wait and see of his story will change. But I believe strongly that someday, He will know there is God and if he doesn't get to know God in this life, he will definitely get to know that there is God in the Afterlife".