Great Ampong begs Daddy Lumba for forgiveness as he is ordained in US

The ordination took place on Sunday, 17 June 2024, during Ampong's visit to Divine Word Ministries International, led by Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng, in the USA.
Ghanaian gospel artiste Isiah Kwadwo 'Great' Ampong has been ordained as a reverend minister.
According to the Archbishop, the decision to ordain Ampong is in recognition of his years of work as an advocate of the gospel through music.
As a prerequisite for his ordination, Great Ampong was asked to seek forgiveness from the Lord and from those he has offended over the years. Specifically, he was directed to seek forgiveness for his longstanding feud with highlife legend Daddy Lumba.
"The human heart acts differently in times of anger. What he did to me, which I was not happy about—if I went below the belt and said something that offended him—I pray that God forgives me and forgives him as well.
"Whatever he also did to me, for which I held pain from 2015 to today, I stand before Archbishop Adonteng Boateng and forgive; I am letting go in the name of God," he stated.
"If there is anyone else I have offended, I apologise," he added.
In a prayer, Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng called for blessings on Ampong and prayed for the expansion of his ministry.
"As I place my hands on you, I put a new cloth of God, the grace of God, on you. Grace has fallen on you, power has been bestowed upon you, and even your enemies will come to love you. Your music is going to be renewed and will travel across the world," the Archbishop prayed.
To officially mark his ordination, Ampong was robed with a pastoral garment.
In 2015, Ampong and Lumba released a joint album titled Hosanna. Despite the success of the album and its launch, allegations of deceit and greed made by Ampong against Lumba led to a falling out, and the duo have since directed shots at each other over the period.