The philanthropist, Miss Habiba Sinare who is related to ace actress Kalsome Sinare, has now won ‘Best Actress of the year 2020’ in two different award schemes in Ghana for her own produced movie, titled ‘18’.

The award schemes which are; Emerging Movie Awards Ghana 2020 and Tertiary Entertainment Award 2020 both declared the '18' actress as the winner of the same category for the year 2020.

Habiba Sinare launches Mama Mariam Foundation

The CEO and founder of MAMA MARIAM Foundation, Miss Sinare also won ‘Best Performance’ in a leading role at the Ghana Movie Award 2020. The awards come to acknowledge Habiba for her hard work and consistency in the movie industry.

The actress who doubles as an entrepreneur for a skin line product in her name was also honoured at the Ghana Innovation Award 2020 - Humanitarian Award. Speaking about her work and awards in 2020, she said: "Last year was a great year aside from the global pandemic stepping in."

She continued that " I am grateful for all these awards. I appreciate the organizers for appreciating my hard work and also giving me a space to highlight my works. I was given a citation of Honor from Ghana Media Students Award 2020.”

Out of the passion for the job and quest to take it farther, Habiba has her own production house – Yaseen films which is named after her only son and started producing her own movies in 2019.