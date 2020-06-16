The joint venture partnership deal with the fashionista announced on Monday 15th May, 2020 worth millions of Ghana cedis, will see Mona building a new empire around her brand and personality.

Speaking on the Joint Venture, the Ceo of Quick Angels Limited, Mr. Richard Nii Armah Quaye said,’’ this partnership is strategic. ’We have come to a point where we have a lot of brands competing locally and globally. Brands that are doing so well and will change the narrative soon. This is one of it in Brand personality. The partnership is expected to build on the Mona and 4Reall brand, and while at it create and introduce products and labels in the near future. So much thought and research has gone into this partnership and it is expected to transform the fashion and lifestyle industry. ‘’

Hajia 4Reall lands an investment deal at Quick Angels Limited

"We are excited about this partnership. This is going to bring growth to the MONA BRAND, something I have been looking out for a long time to change the face of my brand. This joint venture means a lot to me. ‘’I want to say a big thank you to the CEO and management of Quick Angels Limited for the confidence they have in my brand .This gives me hope because I envisaged it, dreamt it, and now Quick Angels is bringing it to life .I knew one day someone will see an investment opportunity in my brand I have built over the years. The day is finally here. Mona Faiz Montrage, said’

@Hajia 4Reall as she is popularly called, will be the first brand personality to have landed an investment partnership deal, for Quick Angels to officially manage her brand ‘’MONA & THE HAJIA 4REALL BRAND. ‘’

Mona Faiz Montrage is an entrepreneur, brand influencer and an actress.

She will be the CEO of this newly joint venture business’’ Mona 4Reall limited’’ and is expected to commercialize all promotional deals for the mutual growth of the joint venture.

Hajia 4Reall lands an investment deal at Quick Angels Limited

Quick Angels Limited is an Angel investor company that seeks to support startups, entrepreneurs, and businesses that need equity funding for growth .They launched their operations in 2019 May 8 and have so far signed over 20 businesses ranging from purely startup firms, to existing businesses and innovative ideas.

All you need to do to get funding at Quick Angels is to be sure the business or idea you have is one that has prospect ,its economically viable ,can be scaled up and is innovative. They are simply Angel investors.