Hajia Bintu marks her 23rd birthday in style, drops stunning photos

David Mawuli

Ghanaian Tiktok star and socialite Hajia Bintu is celebrating 23 years of existence with stunning photos.

The beautiful, curvaceous melanin influencer has dropped some pictures on her social media pages to celebrate the day.

Her numerous fans can’t keep mute over it.

In these beautiful photos, Hajia Bintu rocked a well-tailored dress embroidered with shiny emeralds and held an ancient telephone.

She had her cleavages strongly pumped on her chest to add more flavour to the birthday photos.

She captions her photos: “Happy Birthday to myself.”

Hajia Bintu was born on Naomi Asiamah on November 30, 1998 in Kumasi in the Ashanti region. The names of her parents are not known.

Hajia Bintu broke into the limelight with her Tiktok videos, which showed her heavy booty that she constantly showcased.

