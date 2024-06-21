Hajia4Real pleads for 3 months in jail and deportation to Ghana (Video)

Hajia4Reall Pulse Ghana

Following a prolonged legal battle lasting a year and a half, Hajia4Reall’s lawyer has now requested leniency from the judge, asking for a three-month jail sentence followed by deportation to Ghana.

In a plea for mercy, the lawyer argued that Hajia4Reall had been influenced by a fraud syndicate and emphasised her role as a mother who needs to care for her daughter.

Her plea is part of a trove of letters and other documents submitted to the court begging for leniency.

Hajia has pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering and faces a sentencing hearing in about her week.

Haija 4reall is likely to face up to 20 years in prison if convicted for allegedly defrauding elderly, single American men and women out of over GH20 million in a depraved lonely hearts scam.

Haija 4real whose real name Mona Faiz Montrage, 30, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, and one count of money laundering, each of which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.