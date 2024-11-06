Hassan Ayariga and 5 other Ghanaians who own luxurious cars

Luxury vehicles stand out with superior performance and unique interiors, including higher standards and enhanced fuel economy.

From supercars to vintage classics with incredible price tags, I present to you, a list of some Ghanaians known for their luxurious car collections.

Ibrahim Mahama

The CEO of Engineers and Planners is well-known in Ghana for his taste in luxury, with several high-end cars in his garage that he takes out for a spin occasionally. He owns a Porsche 911 Turbo S and a 2023 G Wagon, and he was recently spotted with a Mercedes-Benz 6X6 Brabus.

Ibrahim Mahama Pulse Ghana

Osei Kwame Despite

It’s widely acknowledged in Ghana that business mogul Osei Kwame Despite belongs on any list of luxury car owners. The millionaire has an impressive collection of high-end and vintage cars that often get Ghanaians talking. Recently, he made headlines after purchasing a Cybertruck from Tesla, making him the first Ghanaian to own this unique vehicle.

Pulse Ghana

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Similar to his friend Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong has a love for vintage and supercars, more for the pleasure of owning them than for everyday use. His collection includes a white Audi R8, a black Bentley S2, a red Maybach Landaulet, a Bentley Continental GT, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr

As the CEO of Kantanka Group, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, in addition to managing his father’s car manufacturing company, has a personal passion for expensive cars. A video from his home revealed a fleet including a Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, G-Wagon Brabus, Cadillac Escalade, Infiniti, and Lexus models.

Ibrah One

Though he has kept a lower profile recently, Ibrah One was once synonymous with luxury cars in Ghana. He still owns a G-Wagon, a Mercedes-Benz E-63 Final Edition, a BMW, and other vehicles he uses regularly.

ece-auto-gen

Hassan Ayariga

Politician Hassan Ayariga makes this list for his love of supercars, managing to add several high-end vehicles to his collection. In an interview, he shared that he owns a Porsche Panamera, Toyota MR2, Audi TT, and some vintage cars.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana