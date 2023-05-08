ADVERTISEMENT
'Having money helps; don’t let anyone lie to you,' - DJ Cuppy

Babatunde Lawal

The singer also recently responded to a Twitter user who expressed scepticism about her partner, Ryan Taylor.

DJ Cuppy recently commented on life since clocking 30 [Instagram/Cupppymusic]
During a reflection on her recent vacation, Cuppy, whose father is Nigerian business magnate Femi Otedola, expressed this viewpoint.

The well-known DJ and music producer advised her followers not to be misled by those who underestimate the significance of money in life. Cuppy stressed that travelling serves as a reminder of the importance of self-care, and having financial resources is helpful in achieving these objectives.

"Travel reminds me how important self-love is. Taking time for rest is essential, and there’s nothing like the feeling of being surrounded by inspiration. In short, having money helps. For SURE. Don’t let anyone lie to you," she wrote on Twitter.

The tweep, identified as Ruth, shared her opinion on the microblogging platform, stating that she does not trust Ryan without giving any specifics.

In response to the tweet, Cuppy, unfazed, merely corrected Ruth, stating that Ryan Taylor is her fiancé, not her boyfriend.

