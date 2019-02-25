According to McBrown who hosted her colleague actress, Moesha, on her cooking show, she considers it some feat for Moesha to have such phenomenal musicians to compose a song just about her.

Nana Ama has therefore called on Sarkodie to show her the same favour to compose a song about her this year.

READ ALSO: Princess Shyngle talks about trashing her dildos because of her new boyfriend

“You didn’t get any upcoming acts who are now looking for fame but you’ve got those who have a degree in it and they left out McBrown … Sarkodie, I put it to you this year if you don’t do a special McBrown song …” she said in Twi.

McBrown also tagged Moesha as a legend to have such a song about her. According to the latter, the song really impressed her that she even told her Dad about it.

Watch more from the video below and tell us if McBrown deserves some Sark bars as well.