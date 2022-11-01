How Nanny and Chef lost custody of Davido's son before the drowning incident revealed

“The boy was inside water for too long and they pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital,” a family source told gazettengr.com. “By the time they rushed him to Lagoon Hospital it was already too late," the source said under anonymity to await an official statement

Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke Pulse Ghana

So far, the Nigerian police force has arrested 8 workers from Davido's house, including a Chef and a Nanny over the drowning of Ifeanyi.

Linda Ikeji reports that a source close to the heartbreaking incident has recounted how Nanny and Chef lost custody of the Ifeanyi.

"The Nanny was with Ifeanyi and the Chef came to join them. The Nanny was said to have moved slightly away to receive a call. When she returned, she couldn’t find Ifeanyi and assumed he was with the Chef but the Chef said he had left Ifeanyi with her. They began to frantically look for Ifeanyi all over the house for close to 20 mins until a security guard spotted him in the pool, No one could explain how the boy got in the pool." the website said.

Pulse Nigeria

Davido and Chioma travelled to a different state before the incident occurred. Sadly, they have returned from their trip to the devastating news. A source detailing how the singer took the news said "Davido ran mad. He literally removed his clothes and wanted to run into the streets. He was held back. He and Chioma are inconsolable."