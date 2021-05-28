How TV3 ‘politely’ fired Abena Korkor (WATCH)

She initially disclosed that she was taken off air and was promised to be reinstated, but she has now come out to give the full gist of what really happened at Media General.

According to Abena Korkor, her employer didn’t have issues with her videos but some sponsors of her show had issues.

“From the initial dialogue, I realised it wasn't because of my videos,” she disclosed on ‘The Delay Show’ on Friday. “Because my December lingerie photoshoot was used for proposals for a shoot by Media General. They said it wasn't my videos but later on, they said some brands had issues with my videos and pictures.”

She said Media General wasn’t straightforward with her contract termination. Instead, they gave excuses, from getting back to her to preparing a new contract.

“They didn't say they've terminated my contract. From conversations, they said they were preparing a new contract and I've been waiting for over a month. I started working on a contract basis and I continued working with them after it expired. That's how I see it.”

Abena Korkor said she was shocked when she was fired but has healed from the shock.

“It came as a shock to me because I wasn't doing anything bad to affect them. If my lingerie photoshoot was used for a proposal, why do they have issues with the same lingerie I shot videos with? I was encouraging other women to embrace their stretch marks. They were not being straightforward with me. I really cried. I have healed from it.”

On getting back on TV, she disclosed: “I'll definitely come back on TV. I like the spotlight. I always liked to have an audience.”