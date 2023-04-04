I am in a relationship - Hajia Bintu talks about her man on the Delay Show (WATCH)

Since then, Hajia Bintu, has become the catch but sorry for any man who has planning to shoot his shot her because she is out of shooting range.

Hajia Bintu has confirmed that she now drives a 4-wheel Benz vehicle and lives in a 3-bedroom house in Adjiringano. Wondering how she funds her lavish lifestyle, Delay asked if she has a rich man sponsoring her lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reply, Ms Bintu, 24, revealed that she rather has serious boyfriend. ''I am in a relationship," she told Delay who further asked "is he rich "and she replied "he is ok" and admitted that the said boyfriend has been assisting her.

According to the TikTok star, she is not dating her man because of money and clarified that he is not married as well. However, Hajia Bintu, has not reveal any further details about her boyfriend.