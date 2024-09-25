I am left with 3 toes; Sonnie Badu sadly details accident, drops evidence (VIDEO)

The accident occurred just days before his Rhythms of Africa concert in Accra on 9th December 2023. Despite undergoing surgery on his leg, Badu performed at the concert, leading to speculation on social media that his injury was a publicity stunt, termed as 'settings' among Ghanaians, to draw attention to the event—a claim he firmly denied at the time.

Fast forward to September 2024, Sonnie Badu revealed the full extent of his injury, stating, “I went through depression for six months, I’m left with only three toes.” He explained that the accident happened while cleaning his home when he slipped on a staircase, and his leg went through a sharp metal rail, severely injuring his toes.

“I was bleeding everywhere. We drove to the hospital, and I walked to the emergency. When the doctors checked, they asked, ‘Where are your toes?’ I asked, ‘Which toes?’” Badu recalled.

He went on to explain that his team members returned to the scene, found the severed toes on the floor, and placed them in an icebox to bring them to the hospital. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to reattach the toes.