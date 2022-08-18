RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am proud of Okyeame Kwame my ex, we did a lot together - Nana Ama McBrown (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Nana Ama McBrown and Okyeame Kwame have dated and separated years ago but the ex-lovers remain good friends from afar.

According to the Ghanaian superstar actress, she has done a lot with Okyeame Kwame and if she looks at how far they have both gotten, she is so proud of him.

We did a lot together (me and Kwame) and I’m very happy that we both survived. I’m proud of myself and him. I think this is how it should be. Things shouldn’t be messy between people simply because a relationship didn’t turn out as expected,” she said.

The mother of one was talking to Hammer Nti, host of Hammer Time on Pure FM. The two started talking about Okyeam Kwame after Hammer played 'Te M’ase, an old song from the rapper's debut solo album Bohyeba which he recorded to honour the actress.

Talking about her current relationship with Okyeame Kwame who is also now married with two kids, she said “I meet Kwame and we exchange pleasantries. Until we meet in person, he might only see me on TV or I also get to hear his music.

In the video above, she added that "there’s no bad blood between us and I’m happy he’s part of my life. He’s not bad.”

Okyeame Kwame and the actress who has been married to Maxwell Mensah, were the hottest celebrity couple way back in 2004 until the two went their separate ways for reasons unknown.

