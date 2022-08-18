I am proud of Okyeame Kwame my ex, we did a lot together - Nana Ama McBrown (VIDEO)

“We did a lot together (me and Kwame) and I’m very happy that we both survived. I’m proud of myself and him. I think this is how it should be. Things shouldn’t be messy between people simply because a relationship didn’t turn out as expected,” she said.

Pulse Ghana

The mother of one was talking to Hammer Nti, host of Hammer Time on Pure FM. The two started talking about Okyeam Kwame after Hammer played 'Te M’ase, an old song from the rapper's debut solo album Bohyeba which he recorded to honour the actress.

Talking about her current relationship with Okyeame Kwame who is also now married with two kids, she said “I meet Kwame and we exchange pleasantries. Until we meet in person, he might only see me on TV or I also get to hear his music.

In the video above, she added that "there’s no bad blood between us and I’m happy he’s part of my life. He’s not bad.”